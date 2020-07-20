PM vows to extend all out cooperation to overseas Pakistanis

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that every Pakistani residing in any corner of the world is responsibility of the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his government's resolve to extend all out cooperation to overseas Pakistanis in every possible way here on Monday.

In a social media post, he said every Pakistani residing in any corner of the world is responsibility of the government.

According to official data, around 250,000 stranded Pakistanis were brought home from around 70 countries after they were stuck up there following the suspension of the flights operations following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

About Covid-19 situation, the Prime Minister said smart lockdown policy across the country produced positive results as number of infections and deaths have decreased significantly.

He also acknowledged the role of doctors and paramedical staff for their unprecedented services during the crisis of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction on the efforts of government to increase green cover in the country through plantation campaign.