PM Vows To Facilitate Judiciary In Dispensing Speedy, Inexpensive Justice

Prime Minister Imran Khan says provision of justice to masses is our priority, pointing out that it is only through supremacy of law that the weak segments of the society can be provided protection.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2021) The Prime Minister noted that supremacy of law is important to take forward the society and uplift the common man.

Imran Khan said provision of justice to masses is our priority. He said it is only through supremacy of law that the weak segments of the society can be provided protection.

The Prime Minister said it has been the tragedy of Pakistan that there have been separate set of rules for the poor and affluent class. He said regardless of blackmailing of certain elements seeking NRO, we have waged a struggle to ensure rule of law in the country.

Imran Khan says he is proud of being part of 2007 lawyers' movement which was aimed at strengthening democracy and ensuring rule of law.

He however regretted that the movement could not achieve its desired results.

The Prime Minister said it has been decided to teach Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) to the students of grade eight, nine and ten in order to abreast them about the golden principles of State of Madina.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah, in his remarks, was appreciative of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the initiative of Islamabad District Courts' building aimed at providing facilitation to the judges, lawyers and litigants. He said the district courts are the guarantor of the rights of weak segments of the society.

Using the latest technology, the building of Islamabad District Courts will be completed in six months' time.

