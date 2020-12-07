UrduPoint.com
PM Vows To Fight Against Menace Of Narcotics

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 03:03 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says they will together fight the cancer of drugs in the society as they have to protect the youth.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon collective responsibility of the society to fight against the menace of narcotics.

He was addressing a ceremony at the Anti-Narcotics Force Headquarters, Rawalpindi, after inaugurating new building there, on Monday.

The Prime Minister said they would together fight the cancer of drugs in the society as they had to protect their youth. He said the strength of the Anti-Narcotics Force will be enhanced and the supportive ministries will play their due role for drug control.

Expressing concern over of the use of synthetic drug ice in educational institutions, he said there are seven million drug addicts in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said use of drugs is a silent killer and a drug addict in a family destroys the entire family.

