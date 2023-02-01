UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Fight Against Terrorism With Collective Efforts, Wisdom

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that if immediate and effective steps were not taken, the despicable incidents might spread to other parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to overcome the menace of terrorism with collective efforts and wisdom.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his serious concerns over the resurgence of terrorist elements especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Federal cabinet in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that if immediate and effective steps were not taken, the despicable incidents might spread to other parts of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the defeat was inflicted on the terrorist elements through Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb operations because of which peace was restored in the country. He said people belonging to different walks of life including politicians rendered their lives in the war against this menace. However, the resurfacing of the terrorist elements is a matter of concern.

The Prime Minister was especially appreciative of the sacrifices rendered by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war on terrorism. He said the KPK has remained our front line province in this war and its sacrifices will always be remembered in history.

Shehbaz Sharif also pointed out that the province had been given four hundred and seventeen billion rupees since 2010 to improve its counter terrorism capability. He said this was the right of the KPK but the question arises as to where that amount was spent.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the entire nation and institutions are united to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

The PM was appreciative of Punjab police for thwarting terrorist attack on Makerwal police station in Mianwali.

The Prime Minister announced to give awards and certificates of appreciation to the police officers and jawans who demonstrated extraordinary courage.

He paid tributes to the officers and jawans of the Punjab Police who compelled the terrorists to flee.

He said police is our front line force in the fight against terrorism. The whole nation is proud of the role and contribution of Punjab Police and CTD in the war against this menace.

The Prime Minister assured that police and the CTD will be further strengthened and equipped with modern weapons.

He said the whole nation stands by its brave forces to root out terrorism.

