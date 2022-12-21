PM vows to foil nefarious designs of terrorists in country

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister says terrorism is a sensitive issue of national security, and a collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist incidents took place in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Prime Minister vowed to crush the nefarious designs of terrorists, who intend to spread chaos in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said terrorism is a sensitive issue of national security, and a collective thinking and action plan are needed in this regard.

He categorically said that the state will not bow down to any terrorist group, and th terrorists will be dealt according to the law and the Constitution.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Federal government will also address the external facilitation and hideouts of terrorists.

Appreciating the ample response of the armed forces, he said the entire nation will ultimately curb terrorism by supporting its brave forces.

The Prime Minister said the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go to waste. He said Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad were important measures to eliminate terrorism in the country.

He said the great sacrifices of the armed forces, police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for the motherland are unforgettable.

The Prime Minister said the Primary responsibility for law and order rests with the provinces, but the federal government cannot turn a blind eye to these serious issues.

Shehbaz Sharif said we will work together with provinces to fight terrorism.

He said the National Action Plan will be fully implemented to eliminate terrorism in the country.

He said increasing the capacity and efficiency of the provincial government is important in the eradication of terrorism and the federal government will assist in improving the professional capacity of counter-terrorism departments in al provinces.

He said the federal government will work with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to revamp its Counter Terrorism Department.

The Prime Minister said we will meet all the requirements of the armed forces and including provision of modern and sophisticated weapons and imparting professional training.