PM vows to follow China’s model of success

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says China’s exemplary growth in information technology, agriculture, industry, space sciences and education are a beacon of light for Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to follow the China’s model of success for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He was addressing Pak-China Friendship and business reception in Beijing today.

The Prime Minister said China’s exemplary growth in information technology, agriculture, industry, space sciences and education are a beacon of light for Pakistan.

He said China’s biggest success is that it has provided all out facilities to its people. It has invested in its youth, modern techniques in industry and agriculture.

Shehbaz Sharif said China is world’s greatest story of struggle, hard work and untiring efforts, making it a great country without which the world cannot proceed.

Speaking about Pak-China friendship, he said the friendship has no other parallel in the world.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolence on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation to the families of Chinese nationals killed in Bisham incident. He said this was a nefarious plan of enemies of Pak-China friendship and CPEC.

He said Pakistan condemns this dastardly act and will ensure every humanly possible effort to protect each Chinese citizen across the country.