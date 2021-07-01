UrduPoint.com
PM Vows To Further Strengthen Relations With China

Prime Minister Imran Khan says he is also going to Gwadar next week to oversee the pace of corridor related projects, pointing out that his visit to China is also in the offing which will focus on further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen relations with China in the spheres of politics, trade and economy.

Interacting with the Chinese media on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Communist Party of China (CPC), he said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project that gives us optimism and hope for future economic development.

He said a high level committee has also been constituted to monitor progress on the CPEC related projects and make sure there is no impediment in their way.

Imran Khan said he is also going to Gwadar next week to oversee the pace of corridor related projects. He said his visit to China is also in the offing which will focus on further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan hopes to attract the Chinese industries in the Special Economic Zones being established under the second phase of the CPEC.

He said we are also looking to benefit from the Chinese expertise in the agriculture sector to bolster the productivity of this sector of the economy.

The Prime Minister said China always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

This is why the people of Pakistan have special place in their heart for their Chinese friends.

Felicitating China on the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Imran Khan said Pakistan admires President Xi Jinping as one of the greatest statesmen of modern world. He said the Chinese President's drive against corruption and the way he brought millions of people out of poverty is really admirable.

Responding to a question, Imran Khan said China stands out the way they coped with Covid-19 pandemic. He said we are also thankful to China for donating vaccine which helped Pakistan better tackle with the pandemic.

To a question, the Prime Minister said Pakistan accepts the Chinese version on Xinjiang situation. He said it is hypocritical that there is no mention of worst human rights violations being carried out in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the western media. He said there are UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir dispute which accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

About Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said the breakout of civil war in the country will have serious consequences for the region. Therefore, he said, Pakistan wants political settlement in Afghanistan at all costs.

