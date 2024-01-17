PM Vows To Provide Conducive Environment To Private Sector To Flourish Businesses
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 17, 2024 | 02:09 PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar says the taxes collected from the businesses will be spent on the social sector.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq has expressed Pakistan's commitment to provide conducive environment to the private sector to further flourish their businesses.
Addressing an event organized by Pathfinders in Davos today, he said the taxes collected from the businesses will be spent on the social sector.
The Prime Minister said Pakistan's biggest asset is its human resource with sixty percent of its population under the age of thirty. He said the country has got around 1.5 million work force in the IT sector and it has been working on its international accreditation.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said the government has revamped the taxation structure. Our governance structure is improving. He expressed satisfaction that the people of Pakistan are feeling a deep sense of positivity.
Alluding to the geostrategic location, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is a great place which has diversified cultures, languages, ethnic groups and cuisines.
He emphasized that we have to be more competitive and attractive to facilitate the industrialization journey of those in the Gulf. He pointed out that China is relocating some of its industry and one of the destination would be Pakistan.
