PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

PM Shehbaz Sharif says timely advance warnings issued yesterday by NDMA through media regarding flooding and rains helped avert heavy loss of lives and property

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed that any issues caused by floods in the provinces will be resolved with full coordination at the national level.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today on issues arising from heaving rains in Punjab and flood situation in Rivers Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab.

The Prime Minister noted that the timely advance warnings issued yesterday by NDMA through the media regarding flooding and rains helped avert heavy loss of lives and property. He directed that this system of early warning dissemination should continue more effectively.

Shehbaz Sharif said NDMA has provided tents for the affected areas of Punjab, while the supply of other essential items should also continue.

He directed that all necessary administrative measures must be taken immediately to deal with the possible urban flooding situation in Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore.

Shehbaz Sharif said uninterrupted supply of electricity, restoration of means of communications and repair of roads must be ensured in view of flood situation in Punjab.

The Minister for Communications, Minister for Power, Secretary Power and Chairman NHA should reach Lahore and extend full and practical cooperation to the provincial government.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that the Federal government provided every possible assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in view of the recent flooding, and the same full cooperation will be extended to Punjab.

The Prime Minister directed that advance warnings about the arrival of floodwaters in Sindh, after Punjab, must be ensured at all times to avert possible losses.

Shehbaz Sharif said elected representatives and government institutions must ensure timely evacuation, safe relocation and effective supervision of relief operations in flood-affected areas.

To save human lives, property, crops and livestock from possible damage, preventive measures should be taken under an effective strategy.

He said all problems faced at the district and tehsil level due to flooding should be resolved urgently in coordination with local and provincial administrations.

The Chairman NDMA briefed the Prime Minister on the flood situation.

It was informed that there is a risk of high-level flooding at head Marala and Khanki points due to increased water discharge in River Chenab.

For the timely evacuation of affected people, 2,000 trucks have been provided to be ready for any situation.

The meeting was informed that there is heavy water discharge pressure at Jassar and Shahdara in River Ravi and at Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki in River Sutlej.