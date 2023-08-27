Open Menu

PM Vows To Resolve Issues Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Sunday assured that issues of Kalat and other areas of Balochistan would be resolved.

He was talking to a delegation of notables of Kalat area.

He said Pishin and Mastoong were his eyes and Quetta was his heart and he would serve the people of Balochistan wholeheartedly.

He pledged construction of a highway from Karachi to Chaman, adding he had ordered construction of highways which were important for the province.

A road tunnel would be built for Dera Ghazi Khan to ensure supply of fruits and vegetables from Balochistan to Punjab, he told.

He said work on Kachhi canal would be speed up as it was not only a significant project for Balochistan but also for Pakistan.

