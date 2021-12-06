UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Spread Network Of Sports Ground For Youth Across Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PM vows to spread network of sports ground for youth across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday highlighting the importance of sports for a healthy life and giving the youth a mental strength to fight the challenges in life, expressed his government's resolve to spread a network of sports ground across the country.

"When you learn to compete in ground, you also learn to win and also learn to face defeat…When there comes a difficult time in the life of a person, he or she faces that challenge with courage," Imran Khan told a huge gathering youth here at Jinnah Stadium on the occasion of the launching of country's historic Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Sports Drive was part of the new four projects worth Rs 4 billion initiated by the present government in coordination with Kamayab Jawan Programme and the Higher Education Commission to keep the country's youth engaged in sports and extracurricular activities.

The prime minister, who earlier launched the Sports Drive and lit-up the torch, said that since the country's 70% of population was under the age of 30 years, the present government had so far developed 300 and 260 sports grounds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, respectively.

He said that with New Zealand, a country of just 5 million population, had more sports grounds than Pakistan – a country of 220 million people, the present government was striving to develop sports grounds in every village, town, Tehsil and Districts across the country.

The prime minister said as a new sports policy had also been announced, the government was taking all reforms measures to strengthen the sports bodies and organizations and eliminate mafias from sports.

Besides the promotion of sports activities, Imran Khan said that the government was also focusing on education and had disbursed Rs 47 billion in scholarships to 6.3 million youth, the highest number of scholarships in country's history.

