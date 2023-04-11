PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the sincere efforts being made to revive the country's economy.

Despite facing economic challenges such as disruptions in global fuel and food supply lines, Pakistan's economy has continued to stay afloat.

He made these remarks through his Twitter account as his governed marked completion of one year.

Shehbaz Sharif credited the coalition government 's efforts to repair, rebuild and deepen Pakistan 's diplomatic relations, which he said were severely affected by the previous government 's policies. He also noted that all predictions of default turned out to be false alarms.The Prime Minister acknowledged the unprecedented floods that hit Pakistan last year and the decisive action taken by the government to provide social protection to millions of people and mobilize the international community for rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the success of the coalition government's climate diplomacy efforts, such as its instrumental role in the establishment of a loss and damage fund and securing pledges of nine billion Dollars at the Geneva moot.

In terms of energy mix, the government has focused on diversifying sources to provide relief to citizens, with a renewed focus on solar, hydel, and coal power projects aimed at replacing costlier sources of power generation with cheaper ones.

Inflation has hit people hard globally, but the government has expanded the social safety net and provided targeted subsidies to address its impact.

Shehbaz Sharif also noted that Pakistan managed to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list under the watch of the coalition government. He thanked military leadership for their sustained efforts and support in this regard.

The Prime Minister highlighted the coming together of almost all of Pakistan's political forces to use the forum of Parliament to vote out an unpopular government through constitutional means. This represents a major step forward in the country's political evolution, with reconciliation and cooperation being prioritized over confrontation and vendetta in the new politics post-April 2022.

Overall, Shehbaz Sharif's tweets demonstrate the coalition government's commitment to reviving Pakistan's economy, addressing key challenges such as climate change and inflation, and promoting national unity and political evolution.