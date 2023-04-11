Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Steer Pakistan Out Of Crises As PDM Govt Completes One-year Period

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:16 PM

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

The Prime Minister has highlighted the coming together of almost all of Pakistan's political forces to use the forum of Parliament to vote out an unpopular government through constitutional means

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2023) Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the sincere efforts being made to revive the country's economy.
Despite facing economic challenges such as disruptions in global fuel and food supply lines, Pakistan's economy has continued to stay afloat.
He made these remarks through his Twitter account as his governed marked completion of one year.


Shehbaz Sharif credited the coalition government's efforts to repair, rebuild and deepen Pakistan's diplomatic relations, which he said were severely affected by the previous government's policies. He also noted that all predictions of default turned out to be false alarms.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the unprecedented floods that hit Pakistan last year and the decisive action taken by the government to provide social protection to millions of people and mobilize the international community for rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the success of the coalition government's climate diplomacy efforts, such as its instrumental role in the establishment of a loss and damage fund and securing pledges of nine billion Dollars at the Geneva moot.
In terms of energy mix, the government has focused on diversifying sources to provide relief to citizens, with a renewed focus on solar, hydel, and coal power projects aimed at replacing costlier sources of power generation with cheaper ones.

Inflation has hit people hard globally, but the government has expanded the social safety net and provided targeted subsidies to address its impact.
Shehbaz Sharif also noted that Pakistan managed to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list under the watch of the coalition government. He thanked military leadership for their sustained efforts and support in this regard.

The Prime Minister highlighted the coming together of almost all of Pakistan's political forces to use the forum of Parliament to vote out an unpopular government through constitutional means. This represents a major step forward in the country's political evolution, with reconciliation and cooperation being prioritized over confrontation and vendetta in the new politics post-April 2022.

Overall, Shehbaz Sharif's tweets demonstrate the coalition government's commitment to reviving Pakistan's economy, addressing key challenges such as climate change and inflation, and promoting national unity and political evolution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Parliament Vote Twitter Geneva Financial Action Task Force All Government Unity Foods Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

14 minutes ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

1 hour ago
 The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In K ..

The Premiere Of The Play Â«FragiÂ» Took Place In Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering f ..

Dubai Customs organizes Ramadan Suhoor gathering for clients

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Represen ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets the Permanent Representative of the Gambia to the OI ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Bene ..

Dubai Customs' Ramadan Events and Initiatives Benefit 62,000 Participants

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.