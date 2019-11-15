PM vows to strengthen national economy, to uplift common citizens

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan says Pakistan is still not out of danger due to India's hate ideology and Kashmir issue.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 15th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan has come out of a big challenge of current account deficit, vowing that they would take the economy ahead for the development of the country. He expressed these views addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said that he is thankful to Almighty Allah for helping them going through the difficult times. He said they would focus the life of common man and would make it better in the coming days. PM Khan said that in the past, the reliance was on environmental friendly projects but they would produce elecrity through hydro electic way of production.

"There will be no need of importing fuel for production of electricty if we focus on hydro electric source of power generating," said the PM, adding that "I'm happy that we are working on environmental friendly projects in the country,".

He substantiated his argument of long term projects for Pakistan saying that the secret of China's success lied in long term projects.

"Short term projects are our bad luck," said the PM, adding that "the secret of China's success lies with the long term projects,".

He went on to say that Singapore is a small country but her exports had touched $ 300 billion Dollars.

Yesterdy, PM Khan once again warned the international community saying that very serious situation was developing in the region due to India.



"The whole world will face the concequences if timely action was not taken," said PM Khan. He made it clear to the world community saying that India was in the hands of expremists and racists. He stressed for regional peace and said that friendly relations between Pakistan and India.

He was addressinig a concluding session of Margalla Dialogue 2019 on “Peace and development in South Asia, middle East and Central Asia” on Thursday. He said Pakistan and India both should fight against poverty and social development rather than fighting with each other. Commenting on Iran-Saudi Arabia and Iran-US conflicts, PM Khan said Pakistan would not fight the war of any other country.

The PM also regretted over ideology of hate being spread by Hindu extremists in the region. "Nobody knows where India is heading now because the people are scared, media is also scared and obviously such situationn will lead India towards destrucion," said the PM. He also made it clear that Pakistan is still not out of danger zone becacuse of India's ideology of hate and Kashmir issue. He further said: "It is more than 100 days and the people are living in curfew in Occupied Kashmir," said PM Khan, adding that "Human rights have been abused and civil liberties have been taken away. Muslim leadership has been put in jail and young people are being picked up in the dead of night,”.