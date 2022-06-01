UrduPoint.com

PM Vows To Take Bilateral Trade Between Pakistan-Turkey To $5b

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2022 | 11:24 AM

Shehbaz Sharif says unfortunately the historic friendship between Pakistan and Turkey does not reflect in the bilateral trade which currently stands at 1.1 billion dollars.

ANKARA: ( UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the business community of Pakistan and Turkey to take the bilateral trade to five billion Dollars mark within next three years.

Addressing a dinner reception hosted in his honour by President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, Rifat Hisarciklioglu in Ankara, he assured his government’s all-out support in this regard.

The Prime Minister said unfortunately the historic friendship between Pakistan and Turkey does not reflect in the bilateral trade which currently stands at 1.1 billion dollars.

He said the government has done away with all the impediments to business sector, urging Turkish investors to invest their capital in multiple sectors like agriculture, IT, dairy, textile, and many other fields.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Turkish people and the leadership for supporting Pakistan during the earthquake and floods, besides showing its unwavering support for the Kashmir cause. He also reiterated Pakistan’s stance to support Turkey on the Cyprus issue.

Earlier, on arrival in Ankara, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was warmly welcomed by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and other high officials at Esenboga Airport.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Turkish Army presented salute to him.

The Prime Minister along with a high-level delegation is on a three-day official visit to Turkey.

