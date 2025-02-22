PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister says Pakistan is destined for progress, and if he does not surpass India through hard work then his name is not Shehbaz Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability through hard work.

“Pakistan is destined for progress. If I do not surpass India through the hard work, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif addressing a public gathering in Dera Ghazi Khan on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz announced to establish a cancer hospital in the city and emphasized that Punjab witnessed significant development under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership, and now Maryam Nawaz is serving the people.

The PM said “Nawaz Sharif and I ensured a higher quota for South Punjab—not as a favor, but as your rightful share. Maryam Nawaz is also working to expand the healthcare network here,”. He was addressing a public gathering of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Dera Ghazi Khan, the Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif also announced to establish a university in Rajanpur and reaffirmed his commitment to public service, saying that, “Even if we dedicate our entire lives to serving you, we won’t be able to repay this debt,”.

The PM while talking about economic challenges said that when his government assumed office, inflation stood at 40%.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Nawaz Sharif sacrificed his politics to save Pakistan. Today, inflation has dropped to 2.4%, and bank interest rates have declined from 22% to 12%,”.

He further stated that a new era of prosperity has started, ensuring dignified employment opportunities.

“We are working alongside provincial governments for the country’s progress. Pakistan will not develop through loans—we must pray for an end to debt dependency,” said Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz also responded to criticism, saying that, “A politician accused me of seeking financial aid abroad—did you go there to distribute money? Pakistan’s economy has stabilized, but we must now ensure prosperity, provide jobs for the youth, and further reduce electricity bills,”.

Addressing the security concerns, the PM warned of the enemies conspiring against Pakistan.

“Terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is being fueled by external forces. We are making sacrifices to eliminate terrorists because without eradicating terrorism, Pakistan cannot progress. Development is impossible when violent uprisings occur in Islamabad. Without peace, nothing can be achieved,” said PM Shehbaz.

He added that “As long as I live, I will work tirelessly to make Pakistan great. Development is Pakistan’s destiny, and if we do not surpass India, then my name is not Shehbaz Sharif,”.

The PM vowed that Nawaz Sharif’s vision revolved solely around Pakistan’s development.

“The economy is on the path to recovery, and I have always worked as a humble servant to promote health, education and industrial growth,” he added.