PM vows to uphold martyrs’ sacrifices, pursue national development agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and advancing Pakistan towards prosperity and security.

The prime minister, in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet, said that prior to the meeting he attended the funeral prayers of Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem, who embraced martyrdom in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, he highlighted the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and security forces to safeguarding the nation.

He reiterated that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the people to honor and uphold the sanctity of these sacrifices.

“Major Hamza Israr, only 29 years old, sacrificed his life in defense of the country,” the Prime Minister remarked. “I met his grieving parents, who shared that their son always aspired to attain martyrdom. Such bravery and patriotism must never be forgotten.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif stressed that achieving Pakistan’s vision for development and security requires a steadfast commitment from all segments of society. He expressed the government’s resolve to maintain national security while ensuring economic and political stability.

Addressing political matters, the Prime Minister shed light on recent efforts to engage with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for dialogue. He stated that despite a genuine effort to initiate discussions, the opposition party backed out at the last moment.

“A committee was formed, and extensive talks took place as per their demands,” he said. “A final meeting was scheduled for January 28 in response to their written request, yet they withdrew at the eleventh hour.”

The prime minister also recalled his own political struggle in 2018 when he protested against alleged election rigging. “Back then, Imran Khan Niazi assured me of a House committee to probe the matter, but nothing came of it. Nevertheless, I am still prepared, with a clear heart and intention, to advance dialogue for the nation’s progress.”

He told the meeting that the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to lower the policy rate by one percent. This move is aimed at fostering economic growth and stability in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also voiced concern over the rise in human trafficking incidents, which have led to the loss of many precious lives offshore and tarnished Pakistan’s global image.

“This issue is being closely monitored, and the Ministry of Interior has been taken on board,” he assured. “We will not relent until human trafficking is completely eradicated.”