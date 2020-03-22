UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Vows To Utilize All Resources To Cope With Coronavirus Threat: PTI Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

PM vows to utilize all resources to cope with coronavirus threat: PTI leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf leader Jamshed Ali Shaikh Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to utilize all resources to face coronavirus situation but joint efforts were needed to cope with the threat.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI's former candidate for National Assembly seat, Jamshed Shaikh said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf and other political parties wanted to take part in relief activities along with government of Sindh to facilitate marginalized section of society during this critical situation.

He said by setting aside all political differences, we should work jointly to serve humanity as thousands people had lost their lives all over the world due to coronavirus and almost whole world were under lockdown.

PTI leader appealed the people to adopt precautionary steps suggested by WHO and health department as it was the only way to overcome this deadly virus to spread further.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Jamshed Sunday All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishmen ..

45 minutes ago

UAE is the most prepared country for e-learning in ..

1 hour ago

FNC Health Committee remotely discusses draft fede ..

2 hours ago

Etisalat launches business platform for SMBs

2 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches distance learning s ..

3 hours ago

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.