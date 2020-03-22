PM vows to utilize all resources to cope with coronavirus threat: PTI leader

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf leader Jamshed Ali Shaikh Sunday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to utilize all resources to face coronavirus situation but joint efforts were needed to cope with the threat.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI's former candidate for National Assembly seat, Jamshed Shaikh said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf and other political parties wanted to take part in relief activities along with government of Sindh to facilitate marginalized section of society during this critical situation.

He said by setting aside all political differences, we should work jointly to serve humanity as thousands people had lost their lives all over the world due to coronavirus and almost whole world were under lockdown.

PTI leader appealed the people to adopt precautionary steps suggested by WHO and health department as it was the only way to overcome this deadly virus to spread further.