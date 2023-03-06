PM vows to wipe out terrorism from country

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his resolve to free the country from the menace of terrorism.

He said terrorism in Balochistan was part of a nefarious design to create instability in the country.

He condemned the suicide attack on the personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary in Sibbi that led to their martyrdom.

The prime minister said the nation paid tribute to the valour of its martyred troops.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant elevated ranks to the souls of martyrs in heaven and patience to their families.