PM wages 22-year struggle for corruption free Pakistan: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has waged 22-year struggle for corruption free Pakistan.

In a statement issued here in connection with World Anti-Corruption Day, he said International Anti-Corruption Day was being observed here like rest of the world.

"Corruption Day needs to be celebrated every day in Pakistan as PML-N and PPP corruption cannot be eliminated in a day," he said.

Gill said people fully supported the PM in this corruption free Pakistan struggle. For the first time in the country's history, the powerful were held accountable before the law, he said.

He said it was top priority of the government to purge law enforcement agencies from political interference.\932