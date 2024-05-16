PM wants ICT free from single use plastic bags: Romina

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Thursday said the prime minister wants Islamabad Capital Territory free from single use plastic bags under the single use plastic (prohibition) regulations 2023. She stated that plastic pollution was the biggest threat for our generations to come.

She remarked this in a meeting with Ivonne Julitta Bollon, Senior Vice President of Metro AG (Global), a news release said.

Ivonne Julitta Bollon apprised the PM's coordinator that Metro has completely banned the single use plastic or polythene bags respecting the prohibition regulations, during their sale and purchase operations.

The PM's Coordinator said that on the direction of the prime minister, letters for strict implementation and execution on plastic bans had been sent to all the provinces.

Both sides also discussed to hold an expo of the products made up of recycling techniques.