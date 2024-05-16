Open Menu

PM Wants ICT Free From Single Use Plastic Bags: Romina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PM wants ICT free from single use plastic bags: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) PM's Coordinator on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Romina Khurshid Alam on Thursday said the prime minister wants Islamabad Capital Territory free from single use plastic bags under the single use plastic (prohibition) regulations 2023. She stated that plastic pollution was the biggest threat for our generations to come.

She remarked this in a meeting with Ivonne Julitta Bollon, Senior Vice President of Metro AG (Global), a news release said.

Ivonne Julitta Bollon apprised the PM's coordinator that Metro has completely banned the single use plastic or polythene bags respecting the prohibition regulations, during their sale and purchase operations.

The PM's Coordinator said that on the direction of the prime minister, letters for strict implementation and execution on plastic bans had been sent to all the provinces.

Both sides also discussed to hold an expo of the products made up of recycling techniques.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Metro Sale All From

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

34 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

2 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

5 hours ago
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

14 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

14 hours ago
 Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past c ..

Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts

14 hours ago
 Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo ca ..

Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp

14 hours ago
 Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per l ..

Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre

14 hours ago
 CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarizati ..

CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan