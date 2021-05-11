UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Wants Not To Tarnish Respect, Honour Of Parents: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:32 PM

PM wants not to tarnish respect, honour of parents: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021, has been promulgated as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants that the honour and respect of parents should not be tarnished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021, has been promulgated as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants that the honour and respect of parents should not be tarnished.

In a tweet tagging copy of the Protection of Parents Ordinance 2021, he said this law provides protection against forcible eviction of parents by their children.

The minister said parental eviction is punishable by up to a year in prison, a fine or both.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Fine

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

15 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

35 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

35 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

35 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

35 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.