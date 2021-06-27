UrduPoint.com
PM Wants People To Actively Take Part In Tree Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

PM wants people to actively take part in tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged all the people, especially youth, to actively take part in the country's biggest tree plantation campaign.

On his twitter account, the prime minister apparently referred to the upcoming monsoon tree plantation drive in the country under his government's much ambitious Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project and Green and Clean Pakistan initiative.

The prime minister stressed that the countrymen have to accelerate their efforts to plant maximum saplings during the campaign.

"I want all Pakistanis, esp (especially) our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do," he posted on his twitter account along with a graph showing numbers of trees per person around different countries of the world.

The prime minister also posted an analytical data graph along with his tweet, according to which the world has 422 trees for every person but in Pakistan, this ratio stands around five trees per person.

A study in the journal of 'Nature' reported close to 3.04 trillion trees on earth. According to another data compiled by different international research bodies, about 50% of these trees in the world are present in the five biggest countries, while two-thirds were in just ten countries, leaving just 1990 billion trees for the rest of the world.

Tree wealth, an ecological term, can also be measured in terms of the most significant number of trees per person.

As per the entire world's population and tree resources, there are 422 trees for every individual. The countries with the best ratio include Canada with 10,163 trees per person, Russia with 4,461 trees per person, Australia 3,266, Green land 4,964 and the Central African Republic with 5,152 trees per person. 53.1 million hectares of Bolivia account for 5,465 trees per person, while Gabon's dry' forests spanning 77% of the region constitute 8,131 trees per person. The US has 699 trees per person.

