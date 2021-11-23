PM wants strategy to save major cities from pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday a sustainable environment protection plan is needed of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that clean and pollution-free Pakistan was their top priority.

He expressed these words while chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in the country on Tuesday.

The PM called for long term measures to be taken to deal with the climate change related issues. The PM directed the authorities concerned to devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to save their major cities from pollution by taking all necessary steps at the earliest.

PM Imran Khan said,”We are focused on maximising green cover of our cities through massive plantation,”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill and senior officers concerned were present there in the meeting.

Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and senior member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar also joined the meeting via video link.