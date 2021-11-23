UrduPoint.com

PM Wants Strategy To Save Major Cities From Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:12 PM

PM wants strategy to save major cities from pollution

Prime Minister has called for long term measures to be taken to deal with the climate change related issues.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday a sustainable environment protection plan is needed of the hour to fight pollution, especially in major cities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that clean and pollution-free Pakistan was their top priority.

He expressed these words while chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in the country on Tuesday.

The PM called for long term measures to be taken to deal with the climate change related issues. The PM directed the authorities concerned to devise a strategy in coordination with the provincial governments to save their major cities from pollution by taking all necessary steps at the earliest.

PM Imran Khan said,”We are focused on maximising green cover of our cities through massive plantation,”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill and senior officers concerned were present there in the meeting.

Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and senior member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar also joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Babar Hayat Fawad Chaudhry All From Top

Recent Stories

Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

7 minutes ago
 Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Cornwall hits out to see West Indies avoid follow- ..

Cornwall hits out to see West Indies avoid follow-on in Sri Lanka

7 minutes ago
 42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Ju ..

42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

13 minutes ago
 Russia's Tech Global delegation calls on KP S&IT M ..

Russia's Tech Global delegation calls on KP S&IT Minister

13 minutes ago
 CDM demands early construction of roads projects

CDM demands early construction of roads projects

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.