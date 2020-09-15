PM wants strict laws for exemplary punishment for rapists

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan called for effective policing, new legislation for strict punishment and social fight against vulgarity to check the immoral and sexual crimes against women and children.

In an interview to a tv, the Prime Minister describing the recent motorway incident near Lahore as very unfortunate and distressing said that has shaken entire nation.

The prime minister also stressed the need of introducing new legislation for strict and exemplary punitive measures, including the public-hanging of the people convicted in such cases, especially molestation of children.

Prime Minister said Pakistan has been successful in tackling the coronavirus due to the government’s effective policy measures and through institutional arrangements.

He said the international institutions like the World Health Organization appreciated Pakistan’s handling of the COVID-19 and urged other countries to learn from its experience.

Prime Minister said government has checked corruption at the highest levels and was working to curb the menace at lower tiers by introducing automation in various departments as e-governance and paperless working in offices is an effective tool to check corruption.

Imran Khan said his government is bringing a new local government system in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to empower the people at local levels.

About the mega construction projects including the establishment of a new city along Ravi River in Lahore and Bundle Island in Karachi, the prime minister said his objective was to check the spread of urbanization to save agricultural land to ensure food security in the country.

He said the government’s projects in Punjab, Balochistan and newly merged tribal areas are aimed at raising the living standard of poor.

He said the government has finalized the new power policy which would be announced within a week.

To a question about Kashmir, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a historic blunder through its unilateral action in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said contrary to the Indian assumption that Pakistan would remain quiet, his government internationalized it by raising the issues at all international fora.

About the upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Pakistan and the growing Pak-China relations, he said Pakistan would benefit from Chinese experience of poverty alleviation, establishment Special Economic Zones, enhanced agricultural production through advanced seeds, and creation of urban centers for fast economic growth.