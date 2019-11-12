UrduPoint.com
PM Wants To Allow Nawaz Sharif Abroad For Treatment: Minister For Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment on humanitarian grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment on humanitarian grounds.

"I am standing with decision of the Federal cabinet regarding the former prime minister's health condition," he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government would only allow Nawaz Sharif to go abroad but not Maryam Nawaz, who had to face the cases in the country.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was determined to carry out accountability process against the looters and plunderers across the board.

Commenting on the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Azadi March, he said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were not participating in Maulana Fazlur Rehman sit-in. There was no pressure on the incumbent government regarding the march, he added.

Replying to a question, he said many welfare projects had been launched to alleviate inflation and reduce poverty to provide relief to the masses.

