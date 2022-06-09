(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) Following directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Head of Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi telephoned oil tanker driver Faisal who saved the lives of numerous people in Balochistan whilst putting his life at stake.

Salman Sufi paid tributes to Faisal for his courage.

The Prime Minister had directed to invite the oil tanker driver to Islamabad and award him the prize.

He said no appreciation was sufficient to praise this spirit of saving the lives of thousands of people whilst risking his own life.