PM Wants To Award Driver Who Saved Peoples'lives

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

Head of Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi has telephoned oil tanker driver Faisal and invited him to Islamabad for award.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2022) Following directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Head of Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi telephoned oil tanker driver Faisal who saved the lives of numerous people in Balochistan whilst putting his life at stake.

Salman Sufi paid tributes to Faisal for his courage.

The Prime Minister had directed to invite the oil tanker driver to Islamabad and award him the prize.

He said no appreciation was sufficient to praise this spirit of saving the lives of thousands of people whilst risking his own life.

