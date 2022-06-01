PM wants to promote Pak-Turkish bilateral trade: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan sincerely wanted to work with Turkish business fraternity to transform brotherhood into promoting bilateral trade, investment and culture.

Prime Minister stated this while addressing Turkish Business Council in Ankara.

The minister also shared pictures of the PM 's address in her tweet.