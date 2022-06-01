UrduPoint.com

PM Wants To Promote Pak-Turkish Bilateral Trade: Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PM wants to promote Pak-Turkish bilateral trade: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Pakistan sincerely wanted to work with Turkish business fraternity to transform brotherhood into promoting bilateral trade, investment and culture.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet, quoting the PM as saying, "We genuinely and sincerely want to work with Turkish business fraternity to transform our brotherhood into promoting our bilateral trade, investment and culture".

Prime Minister stated this while addressing Turkish Business Council in Ankara.

The minister also shared pictures of the PM 's address in her tweet.

