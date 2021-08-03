UrduPoint.com

PM Wants To Save Each Penny Of Nation: Gill

PM wants to save each penny of nation: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that Prime Minister wanted to save each penny of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said that Prime Minister wanted to save each penny of the nation.

University was not only being set up in the PM House but also another proposal was under consideration to open lawns and some parts of the premier house to the public for making it profitable, he tweeted

More Stories From Pakistan

