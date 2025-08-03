PM Warmly Receives Iranian President; Given A Guard Of Honour
August 03, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday warmly received President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian upon his arrival at the PM’s House.
The Iranian President was given a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces.
National anthems of both countries were played. Later, he was introduced to members of the Federal cabinet.
The prime minister also met with the members of the Iranian delegation.
President Dr Pezeshkian also planted a sapling in the lawn of the PM’s House.
