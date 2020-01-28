UrduPoint.com
PM Warns Action Against Those Responsible For Flour Crisis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:49 PM

The PM has directed the authorities concerned to take measures for supply of edible items to the public.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed National food Security and related organizations to take all out measures for supply of edible items to public

The PM warned strict action against those who are found responsible for creating flour crisis in the light of recommendations of investigative report.

He passed this order while chairing the Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today. The cabinet took up 15-point agenda including the matter of Sindh IGP’s transfer.

The sources say Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, has postponed the transfer of Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam and handed over the matter to Sindh governor and Chief Minister.

The PM took the decision while chairing the federal cabinet that was held in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting, the PM discussed overall political and economic situation of the country. According to the sources, the federal cabinet members belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) expressed concerns over the issue of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kaleem Imam’s transfer.

They say that the government members from Sindh also expressed concerns over IG Sindh issue after which the matter was sent to Sindh governor and chief minister for finalising the IGP’s appointment.

The federal cabinet’s meeting reviewed 15-point agenda, they said, adding that the meeting reviewed issuance of license of prohibited and unlawful bore arms.

Later, talking to the reporters, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that PM decided to provide immediate relief to the public suffering due to high inflation.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Police Chief Dr. Kaleem Imam said he would not leave it so easily and he was not yet transferred.

He made this statement in response to speculation about his likely transfer. “I’m worth my weight in gold even if I’m transferred because there a (false) impression is being portrayed about my transfer,” said Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam.

“A big plot has been built against me, I know,” said the IGP, adding that he was being made understand that ceremony was being held as his farewell ceremony. It looked as if Sindh police were trying to save its budget, he added.

On Monday, PM Imran Khan gave a green signal for transfer of IGP Kaleem Imam after Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made formal request to him during his visit to Karachi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and formally put a request for change of Inspector General of Police in Sindh.

