UrduPoint.com

PM Warns 'cipher Manipulators' To Face The Law

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PM warns 'cipher manipulators' to face the law

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the manipulation of diplomatic cipher was equal to putting national security at stake and vowed that those involved would be held accountable before the law.

The prime minister in strong criticism of the anti-state institution campaign launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, whose recent audio leaks exposed his plot to 'play' on the cipher, said that every person was equal before the law.

"Being popular does not mean being exempt from the law. Law is equal for all," he said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

PM Sharif stressed that the audio leaks of Imran Khan uncovered the truth about a serious conspiracy against the interests of Pakistan.

"The thieves on caught red-handed now struggle to evade the law by indulging in defamation of the State institutions," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister All From

Recent Stories

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operation ..

Army, FC continue relief, rehabilitation operations in Balochistan flood-hit are ..

14 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' ..

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to coalition govt leaders' claims about cipher

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custod ..

Maryam Nawaz wins legal battle for passport custody

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope ..

Pakistan calls for long-term US commitment to cope with climate challenges

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.