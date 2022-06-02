PM warns Imran Khan 'not to cross limits' by giving threats against country

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday warned his predecessor Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statements about split of the country.

"Do your politics, but don't dare to cross limits and talk about division of Pakistan," he said in a tweet from Turkey, where he is on a three-day official visit.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Niazi in an interview had said that the country could descend into civil war and divide if the general elections were not announced.

PM Sharif mentioned that as he was making accords with Turkey aimed at bringing prosperity to Pakistan, the PTI chief was issuing threats against Pakistan.

"While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said the interviews and statements of Imran Khan exposed that he was not suitable for public office.

"If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices," he said.