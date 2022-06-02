(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says the statement of Imran is a strong evidence that he is not fit for public office.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 2nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has warned PTI Chairman Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statements about split of the country.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz who is on three-day official visit to Turkey said, “Do your politics, but don’t dare to cross limits and talk about division of Pakistan,”.

The PM said he was signing accords with Turkey aimed at bringing prosperity to Pakistan, the PTI chief was issuing threats against Pakistan.

He wrote, “While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country,”.

Imran Khan had earlier warned that the country would split into three pieces if establishment did not take right decisions.

The prime minister said the interviews and statements of Imran Khan exposed that he was not suitable for public office.

“If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices,” he added.