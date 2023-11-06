Open Menu

PM Warns Strict Action Against Drug Supply At Educational Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

PM warns strict action against drug supply at educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said strict action would be taken against drug dealers, supplying narcotics at educational institutions.

He said the sellers of narcotics were causing detriment to the future generation of the country.

The prime minister expressed these views on the social media platform, X after holding a meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Interior and the Inspector General of Police.

He said Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti would personally supervise the efforts to eradicate the use of narcotics at educational institutions.

