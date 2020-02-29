PM warns world community of disastrous consequences of Modi govt’s policies

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the pictures of killings, burnt mosques, crying children, lawlessness in India caused by Hindu extremists and supporters of ruling Bhartiya Janta Party to the world.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb29th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan once again warned the world community about disastrous consequences of anti-Muslims policies of the Indian Modi government here on Saturday

PM Imran Khan shared the pictures of devastation and damage caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters and workers of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party. He warned the world community that Modi government was leading 200 million Muslims towards radicalization like the Kashmiri youth were radicalized.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “In Delhi carnage of Muslims, state-sponsored terror through police & RSS gangs is going to lead to radicalisation of the 200 mn Indian Muslims just as the Kashmiri youth has been radicalised through the oppression of Indian Occupation forces & deaths of almost 100,000 Kashmiris.

He urged the world community and leaders to act against Indian policies which he said would cause disastrous consequences not only for the region but also for the entire world.

He wrote: “I have been predicting that unless the international community intervenes these developments will have disastrous consequences not only for the region but eventually for the world also,”.

According to Indian media reports, over 42 people were killed and 255 injured after Hindu extremists and supporters of ruling Bhartiya Janta Party carried out attacks on Muslims, mosques, shops and schools in Indian capital.

NTDV report that the damage was done in the Indian capital which was sufficient to present the picture of far flung areas of India and that what was being done to the Muslims. Last year, Modi government introduced anti-Muslims citizenship laws by depriving millions of Muslims of their citizenship in India. The Indian Muslims launched protests against the Modi government for discriminatory laws. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah who is considered the right hand of Prime Minister Modi is said to be afraid of increasing Muslim population in India.