PM warns world India could attempt 'false flag operation' to cover HR violations in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community of the high risk of India attempting a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its massive human rights violations.

"The Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.