UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Warns World India Could Attempt 'false Flag Operation' To Cover HR Violations In Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:19 PM

PM warns world India could attempt 'false flag operation' to cover HR violations in Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community of the high risk of India attempting a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its massive human rights violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community of the high risk of India attempting a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its massive human rights violations.

"The Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister All From

Recent Stories

Health experts for taking preventive measures agai ..

1 minute ago

Rally for Kashmiris in Multan

1 minute ago

Putin Makes Important Statement on INF at Meeting ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Spokesman Recalls Putin's Cautious Optimis ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking solid measures for youth development: ..

42 minutes ago

Spy Suspect Whelan Says Not Ready for Hearing in M ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.