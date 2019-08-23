- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM warns world India could attempt 'false flag operation' to cover HR violations in Kashmir
PM Warns World India Could Attempt 'false Flag Operation' To Cover HR Violations In Kashmir
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:19 PM
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community of the high risk of India attempting a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its massive human rights violations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned the international community of the high risk of India attempting a "false flag operation" to divert attention from its massive human rights violations.
"The Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations and the unleashing of a reign of terror in IOJK," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.