PM Welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa On Assuming Interim Presidency Of Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday termed the assumption of office of Syrian

president by Ahmed Al-Sharaa during an interim period as a good omen.

He hoped that new leadership would successfully ensure peace, development

and prosperity of Syria.

