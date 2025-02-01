PM Welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa On Assuming Interim Presidency Of Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday termed the assumption of office of Syrian
president by Ahmed Al-Sharaa during an interim period as a good omen.
He hoped that new leadership would successfully ensure peace, development
and prosperity of Syria.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM welcomes Ahmed Al-Sharaa on assuming interim presidency of Syria5 minutes ago
-
Grand dinner at Islamabad Club fosters camaraderie and future collaborations5 minutes ago
-
Four drugs peddlers arrested in Attock5 minutes ago
-
OPGF urge resolution for overseas Pakistanis' issues5 minutes ago
-
Accused convicted5 minutes ago
-
COAS visits Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9-year rigorous imprisonment5 minutes ago
-
Two drug traffickers held15 minutes ago
-
Multan Police seizes massive drug cache, three arrested15 minutes ago
-
Kohyar Domki condemns terrorist attack in Qalat, expresses condolence over martyrdom of security per ..25 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan Zehri condemns terrorist attack, praises security forces for successful clearance operati ..25 minutes ago
-
IBCC & AKU-EB successfully conclude 3-day capacity building workshop for Punjab exam boards25 minutes ago