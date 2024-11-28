PM Welcomes Announcement Of Ceasefire Between Israel And Hezbollah
Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday welcomed the announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah.
In his post on X, the prime minister hoped that the announcement will lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities in Lebanon.
"We wish the people of Lebanon peace and security in the country," the prime minister said.
