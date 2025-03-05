Open Menu

PM Welcomes Arab League's Approval Of Egyptian President's Plan For Gaza's Reconstruction

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PM welcomes Arab League's approval of Egyptian President's plan for Gaza's reconstruction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday welcomed the Arab League's approval of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's plan for Gaza's reconstruction and the League's firm rejection of any plan to displace the Palestinians from their homeland.

The prime minister wrote on his official X wall to express his endorsement for the reconstruction plan for war-torn Gaza approved by the Arab League.

Prime Minister Sharif said, "I reiterate Pakistan's call that the United Nations must ensure implementation of its Resolutions affirming the two States solution, with a viable, sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al- Sharif as its capital."

