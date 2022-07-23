PM welcomes deal between Ukraine, Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grain

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed the deal signed between Ukraine and Russia allowing Kyiv to resume exports of grain through Black Sea.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Sharif said Ukraine grain deal inked in Istanbul is a historic victory of diplomacy signifying that all crises can be averted through meaningful engagement.

He also congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on this remarkable achievement and thanked Turkiye for its key role in preventing global food crisis.