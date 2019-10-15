PM welcomes Duke & Duchess of Cambridge at PM House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their arrival at the PM House and hosted a luncheon in their honour.

PM Imran Khan warmly greeted Prince William and Kate Middleton at the main entrance before holding a formal meeting that lasted for half an hour.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Principal Private Secretary to the Duke Simon Case, Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Christian Jones.

Around 30 representatives from British media outlets, also part of the royal entourage, were given an opportunity to cover the arrival and departure of the Duke and the Duchess.

Duchess Kate Middleton exuded elegance wearing a green sherwani-collar style long shirt, paired with white trousers and a traditional printed stole with dangling tassels.

The choice of her dress, that matched the bi-colour Pakistani flag,was in particular admired by the mainstream national media as agesture of respect for the host country.