UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Welcomes Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge At PM House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

PM welcomes Duke & Duchess of Cambridge at PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their arrival at the PM House and hosted a luncheon in their honour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their arrival at the PM House and hosted a luncheon in their honour.

PM Imran Khan warmly greeted Prince William and Kate Middleton at the main entrance before holding a formal meeting that lasted for half an hour.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew, Principal Private Secretary to the Duke Simon Case, Communications Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Christian Jones.

Around 30 representatives from British media outlets, also part of the royal entourage, were given an opportunity to cover the arrival and departure of the Duke and the Duchess.

Duchess Kate Middleton exuded elegance wearing a green sherwani-collar style long shirt, paired with white trousers and a traditional printed stole with dangling tassels.

The choice of her dress, that matched the bi-colour Pakistani flag,was in particular admired by the mainstream national media as agesture of respect for the host country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Cambridge Christian Media From

Recent Stories

Vowda says JUI-F Chief is always available on rent

1 minute ago

Junior Tennis Initiative Program-2019

6 minutes ago

Climate change ministry sets five point Green Visi ..

3 minutes ago

Rosatom, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation Sign ..

3 minutes ago

OICCI Members Spend 5.5 Billion on CSR activities ..

13 minutes ago

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.