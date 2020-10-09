UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Welcomes Facebook’s Investment, Programs In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:34 AM

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in Pakistan

Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg holds virtual meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan  and discussed investment plan in Pakistan regarding digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around Covid-19.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2020) Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday to discuss Facebook's investments in Pakistan, the company's support for digital literacy initiatives in the country and its work around COVID-19.

The Prime Minister welcomed Facebook's investments and programs in Pakistan and encouraged them to increase their footprint.

He recognized the immense potential of digital platforms like Facebook and the role that they can play in giving global opportunities to Pakistani youth and entrepreneurs and how the opportunities they create can lift people out of poverty.

The Prime Minister also raised concerns around the global rise in hate and extremism and acknowledged the immense challenge of fighting hate speech online.

The two discussed Facebook's connectivity investments and research grants that were awarded this year to Pakistan-based academics.

Other topics included Facebook's blood donations product which has seen more than 5 million people sign up since it launched in-country, as well as Facebook's support for the government's goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

The Prime Minister and Sandberg also spoke about Facebook's SheMeansBusiness Program which is training some 6,700 women across Pakistan.

Sandberg and Prime Minister Imran Khan last met in Davos, Switzerland, in January this year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Facebook Company Switzerland January Women Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

16 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

12 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.