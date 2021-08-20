UrduPoint.com

PM Welcomes Foreign Investment Worth $85 Million In Pakistani Start-up Airlift

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:49 PM

PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million in Pakistani start-up Airlift

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the recent investment worth $85 million by the world's leading Venture Capitals (VCs) in a Pakistani tech start-up, Airlift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the recent investment worth $85 million by the world's leading Venture Capitals (VCs) in a Pakistani tech start-up, Airlift.

"We welcome the recent investment of 85 million USD by leading VCs of the world in Airlift, a company led by young Pakistanis," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Pakistan had huge potential as the country was open for business.

He expressed the government's commitment to create opportunities for foreign investors.

"My government is fully committed to creating opportunities," the prime minister said.

Airlift, a Lahore-based online shopping delivery service, has raised $85 million in Series B financing, the largest single private funding round in Pakistan's history.

The financing is about twice the size of the largest private company IPO in the country's history and the highest in the middle East & North Africa region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Company Young Middle East United States Dollars Government Million

Recent Stories

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency ..

Japan's Aichi Prefecture Seeks State of Emergency as Virus Cases Rise - Reports

14 seconds ago
 Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent ..

Germany Receives 190 Afghan Evacuees From Tashkent - Airport

18 seconds ago
 India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago
 CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minh ..

CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minhas on his 50th Martyrdom Day

3 minutes ago
 PM announces to honour brave constable on Pakistan ..

PM announces to honour brave constable on Pakistan Day

3 minutes ago
 Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.