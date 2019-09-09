UrduPoint.com
PM Welcomes Int'l Community's Growing Concerns, Demands Over IOJ&K Situation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

PM welcomes Int'l community's growing concerns, demands over IOJ&K situation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday welcomed the growing concern and demands by the international community, global leaders, UN Secretary General and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR), for India to lift its 6-week long siege of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The prime minister, in series of tweets, said the International community must not remain indifferent to the massive human rights abuses by the Occupation Indian forces under a cover of brutal siege.

The prime minister also welcomed a statement of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) over the bleak situation in the IOJ&K.

He urged the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up independent investigation commission to probe human rights violations in IOJ&K as recommended by the UNHCHR's two reports on Kashmir.

The prime minister on his twitter account further said that it was a time to act now.

"I especially welcome the statement by the UNHCHR in Geneva today.

I call upon the UN Human Rights Council to immediately set up the indep (independent) Investigation commission to probe human rights abuses in IOJ&K as recommended by the UNHCHR's two reports on Kashmir. The time to act is now," he tweeted.

The prime minister also tagged certain important points from the UNHCHR's statement in Geneva which said: " a. I am deeply concerned about the impact of recent actions by the Government of India on the human rights of Kashmiris, including restrictions on internet communications and peaceful assembly, and the detention of local political leaders and activists.

b. I have appealed particularly to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews to ensure people's access to basic remedies; and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained.

c. It is important that the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future."

