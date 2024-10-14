PM Welcomes Palestinian Students As They Arrive To Complete Studies
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the first batch of Palestinian medical students who arrived in Lahore to complete their medical education.
"Pakistan warmly welcomes Palestinian medical students for completion of their studies. Their presence further strengthens the bonds of solidarity between our peoples," the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.
He reiterated that Pakistan stood firmly with the people of Palestine in support of their inalienable rights to education, health, and a brighter future for all.
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also said that the first batch of Palestinian students arrived at Lahore and from Wednesday onwards, more students would reach Islamabad.
He said a total 190 students will be arriving in Pakistan for medical education.
In July, the Government of Pakistan had announced to allow medical students from Gaza to complete their medical education in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds.
The decision was made to enable Gaza students to continue the final years of their medical education in the fields of cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, pediatrics and surgery to address critical needs in Gaza’s health care system.
