PM Welcomes Palestinian Students Upon Their Arrival In Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday extended a warm welcome to the Palestinian medical students as they arrived Pakistan to continue studies in the country.
"Pakistan warmly welcomes Palestinian medical students for completion of their studies.
Their presence further strengthens the bonds of solidarity between our peoples," he wrote on X (formerly twitter).
"We stand firmly with the people of Palestine in support of their inalienable rights to education, health, and a brighter future for all," he added.
