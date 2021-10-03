UrduPoint.com

PM Welcomes Pandora Papers, Govt To Investigate Mentioned Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:50 PM

PM welcomes Pandora Papers, govt to investigate mentioned citizens

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday welcomed the Pandora papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered out to financial havens.

In series of tweets on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion and corruption and laundered out to financial haven." The United Nations SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens, he added.

The PM said, "My over-two decades struggle has been premised on the belief that countries are not poor but corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people. Also, this resource-theft causes devaluation, leading to thousands of poverty-related deaths.

" "Just like the East India Company plundered the wealth of India, ruling elites of developing world are doing the same. Unfortunately, the rich states are neither interested in preventing this large-scale plunder nor in repatriating this looted money," he added.

He said, "My govt will investigate all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers and if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action. I call on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis.""If unchecked, inequalities between rich & poor states will increase as poverty rises in the latter. This in turn will lead to a flood of economic migration from the poor to the rich states, causing further economic & social instability across the globe," he noted.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister World United Nations Poor Flood Social Media Twitter Company Same Lead Money Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

France celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

France celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

25 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing ..

1 hour ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify U ..

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.