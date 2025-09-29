PM Welcomes Plan Of President Trump To End War In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 10:03 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday welcomed the 20 point plan of United States President Donald Trump to ensure an end to the war in Gaza
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday welcomed the 20 point plan of United States President Donald Trump to ensure an end to the war in Gaza.
In a post on X, he said, "I am convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region."
"It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality," he said adding, "I laud President Trump’s leadership and the vital role played by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in bringing an end to this war.
"
He said, "I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region."
Earlier in the day the Prime Minister had told the media that the recent meeting between President Trump and the leaders of eight Arab-Islamic countries in New York was encouraging and he was confident that it would bring a positive outcome for Gaza ceasefire.
