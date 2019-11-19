PM welcomes release of two professors in Afghanistan

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan appreciates all those involved in ensuring the release of Kevin King and Timothy Weeks.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday welcomed release of two professors including Kevin King of the US and Timothy Weeks of Australia in Afghanistan.

In his twitter message, PM Khan appreciated all those who helped in recovery and releasse of two professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks held hostages by Talibans.

PM Khan said he was hopeful for better outcome of ongoing efforts of the international community to bring peace back in Afghanistan and eventually the sufferings of Aghan people would come to an end.

He also took credit for Pakistan for making efforts to ensure thier release.

“Pak has fully supported & facilitated this release as part of its policy of supporting initiatives for a negotiated political settlement of the Afghan conflict.

”

In his tweets, he said, “We hope this step gives a boost of confidence to all parties involved to re-engage in the peace process.” PM Khan vowed that Islamabad will remain committed to facilitating the ongoing peace process in Afghanistan.

Local police said that at around 10:00 am two American University professors were released in Nawbahar district of Zabul province. They said they were flown out of Zabul by American helicopters. On other hand, three Taliban sources also confirmed that the hostages had been released. In return, the sources said the Taliban also demanded release of three persons in the custody of either the Afghan government or the US.