ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcome the suo moto notice taken by the Supreme Court on the killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif.

He assured that the government would extend full cooperation to the Court.

"I welcome Supreme Court taking suo moto notice of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif," he said in a Twitter post.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that he had already written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for setting up a judicial commission to probe the murder.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial directed the government to register a first information report (FIR) by tonight.

The court also sought the inquiry report of the committee formed by the government to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif.